AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Northside Toy Drive gives thousands of area kids a gift for the Christmas holiday, but before that, the organization celebrates and raises money and funds through the Black Tie Affair.

While that party is still a few months away, you can have a pre-party and get your table to the Black Tie Affair event.

The Northside Toy Drive Rooftop Day Party Experience is happening August 5th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crush.

There you can connect with others and get your table purchased. Click here for more information.