AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive is back for another year making sure kids in our area get something this holiday season.

The organization is hosting its annual Black Tie Affair on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Amarillo Civic Center. While tables are sold out, people can still get into the event with a new unwrapped toy as their ticket into the event.

The organization is also getting ready to give kids a toy on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. over at Palo Duro High School. No registration is required but the child(ren) must be present.