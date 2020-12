AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Northside Toy Drive is planning to give away thousands of Christmas toys safely this weekend to kids in need.

It’s the 2020 Northside Toy Drive Giveaway at Hodgetown Stadium where kids aged 2-12 can walk through and pick out a toy they want.

This is for any kid, no registration required. Masks are required for all participants.

For more information or to find drop off locations for donations click here.