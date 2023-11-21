AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Junior League of Amarillo is getting ready for its Women’s Leadership Conference, and nominations are open for their Glass Breakers and High School senior Breaking Barriers awards.

Women’s Leadership Conference

March 4th, 2024

11:30am to 1:30pm

Guest speaker Dominique Dawes

The Junior League of Amarillo, in a landmark collaboration with Glass Breakers, proudly announces their debut Women’s Leadership Conference slated for March 4th, 2024. This event, destined to be a keystone in women’s empowerment, is meticulously designed to spotlight and uplift women leaders who have confronted and overcome barriers in their professional journeys.

A major highlight of this conference will be the keynote address by Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian, Olympic Gold Medalist, brand ambassador, and sought-after motivational speaker. Dawes holds the distinct honor of being the only American gymnast to medal in team competitions at three separate Olympic Games and the pioneering African-American gymnast to clinch an Olympic Gold medal. Her life’s journey and achievements encapsulate the spirit of perseverance and leadership, making her an ideal voice for this empowering event.

Local businesses are not just spectators but are invited to be active participants. From November 1, 2023 to January 15, 2024, they can nominate the Glass Breakers from within their midst – women who have shown unwavering dedication and leadership. The event promises to recognize and applaud these internal heroes in a dedicated segment.

Glass Breakers Award nominations for industry professionals can be submitted using the Glass Breakers Nomination Form. An outstanding High School Senior Student will also be recognized and nominations can be submitted using the High School Senior Breaking Barriers Nomination Form.

Businesses who are interested in sponsorship will benefit from:

* High visibility across varied JLA communication outlets

* Name recognition on all promotion for the event

* Premium seating and attendance at the event

* VIP Meet & Greet and Q&A with Dominique Dawes

* A platform to echo your brand’s commitment to celebrating women’s leadership.