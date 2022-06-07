AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts annual Women of Distinction program brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven, leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy; who, like our girls, are dedicated to service and leadership.

Join us for this year’s Women of Distinction, as we come together to honor our incredible Woman of Distinction, Rising Star, Outstanding Community Partner, Lifetime Achievement, and Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout honorees.

These leaders serve as examples to our Girl Scouts by modeling the positive changes that our girls can make in the world.

2022 Amarillo event:

October 27

6 p.m.

Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University

You can nominate someone here.