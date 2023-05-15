AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There are eight contestants left on this season of The Voice. They’re now performing for a spot on the finale show.

One of those contestants is Texas native NOIVAS who says he’s planning to sing “Skyfall” by Adele tonight. We asked if a live show changes the way he prepares, but he says it’s all about practicing.

When it comes to voting, you will only get to vote on one contestant during the semi-final. Make sure you download The Voice app so you can vote on your favorite artist and get them into one of five finale spots.