A conversation with Kim May, the CEO/Founder at Nobox Creative, a strategic marketing firm. Kim grew up in Denver but arrived in Amarillo as a young adult after fleeing domestic violence. In Amarillo she found a place to start over and spent the next decade in the early cellular phone industry. She tells host Jason Boyett how she found her footing in telecommunications, shifted careers as the industry changed, and now applies her marketing mindset to businesses, nonprofits, and even political campaigns as an advertising strategist. This episode is sponsored by Book Puma Online, Purpose + Passion Boutique, and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.