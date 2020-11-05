Nobilitea Providing a Variety of Teas to Amarillo Residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tea has long been known to have a number of health benefits. Whether it’s black tea, green tea, white tea, oolong tea or matcha, each can help the body in many different ways.

Nobilitea is a new place in Amarillo providing more than 120 different teas that can be made in many different ways.

Whether it’s hot or cold, mixed with an enhancer or if you want to take it home, stop by their location for a number of season and year-round selection of teas.

