AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Nobilitea Amarillo is set to launch their new “Under the Sea” menu on July 16th.

They have the following specialty drinks on the menu along with the loose leaf tea and other great drinks.

-Aquata: irresistible flavors of berries, citrus, and cotton candy

-Caspian Sea: zesty lemonade infused with lime and topped off with coconut cold foam

-Blue Tang: blend of blue raspberry, zesty citrus and tropical pineapple

-Sea Witch: Early Grey tea blended with blueberry

-Dinglehopper



