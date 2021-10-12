No Time for Flu: CDC & AMA Encourage Americans to Get Flu Shot Now

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Centers for Disease Control and the American Medical Association have teamed up to launch the “No Time for Flu” Campaign and “#FluFOMO” campaign to encourage Americans to get their flu shot now.

Last year the U.S. saw a big decrease in flu cases because at the time, people were (for the most part) wearing a mask, social distancing and staying inside more due to the pandemic.

This year people are abandoning those mitigation techniques and experts predict we’ll see not only a bad flu season, but a pretty deadly flu season.

Experts say you can get the flu shot and the Covid-19 vaccine without any adverse interactions and you don’t have to worry about the flu vaccine giving you any side effects besides possibly a sore arm.

The AMA is also encouraging the Black and Hispanic community to get their flu shot because these groups are more likely to get a flu case that could leave them hospitalized or even dead.

