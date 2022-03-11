While many gear-up to hit the road for a Spring Break getaway. There are those that may be planning a stay-cation and the city has many great places to go including the Amarillo Zoo.

The Amarillo Zoo always has fund activities planned for families in the community.

Spring Break at the Amarillo Zoo runs from March 14 to March 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information and upcoming events can be found here and a calendar of planned events for Spring Break at the Amarillo Zoo can be found on their Facebook Page.