AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re like many, drinking wine can be a fun time, but the headache, congestion, and hangover as you get older isn’t so fun.

PureWine promises to alleviate all side effects of wine sensitivities while retaining the natural taste of the wine and doesn’t add chemicals to the wine you’re drinking.

So I decided to test it out. On their website, they have The Phoenix, which is a reusable purifier that filters wine as you pour. Then they have The Wand, which is a portable wine purifier that’s ideal for single use and includes a wine charm. The final product they offer is The Wave which is a whole-bottle wine purification product.

I was sent The Wand. Once you pour your glass of wine, you open the individual package, take out the Wand, and stir it around in your glass. It’s suggested you leave it in there for 3 minutes. It’s suggested the glass has 6oz of wine, and gently stirring it will remove more than 50% of histamines and sulfites, while after 8 minutes, 95% of that is removed. The charm on top is meant to be attached to the glass, so you know which is yours.

I loved this product, it was very easy to use and worked. The wine I used was a pretty cheap bottle, and I drank two small glasses. While drinking I didn’t experience any of the headaches, congestion, or the sudden onset of a headache. After a night of sleep, I also didn’t wake up with any symptoms of a hangover or that I had been drinking.

If you’re a wine drinker, but you don’t like the way wine makes you feel, give this a try.