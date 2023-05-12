This segment is sponsored by Best Seller Publishing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —No Longer Burned Out On Busy, Andrea Cairella combines story-telling with effective mind-body techniques for self-trust and decisive action. Step by step, Andrea lays the foundation for discovering a sustainable productivity flow, honoring your natural rhythm, moving past resistance and accessing your feminine mojo. This book can help you break free from old paradigms with simple techniques to establish healthy and expansive life patterns.

Andrea provides stories from her own life and those of her clients, reflection questions, and daily practices that support you in becoming self-assured, fabulous and free member of a high-vibe tribe.No Longer Burned Out On Busy helps you access a state of flow, master your mindset and develop emotional resiliency by harnessing all the body’s mental, physical, emotional and spiritual energy. As a result, you can step into the most courageous and authentic version of yourself.

Andrea Cairella Bio:

Andrea Cairella, LPCC, is a psychotherapist, consultant, speaker and international best-selling author of No Longer Burned Out on Busy. Andrea is founder and CEO of Andrea Cairella International and has served as an advisor to innovative entrepreneurs, CEO’s, Fortune 500 leaders, corporate professionals, and mothers seeking a thriving life – work balance. She is the creator of the CARE Approach™ and The Feminine Freedom Method™, two methodologies which support women leaders in all dimensions of life.