AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —For families that have a pet, it can be a big change to bring in a newborn child, but there are ways to keep kids protected from animals of all kinds while making the relationship between pet and newborn a happy and healthy one.

Dr. Teresa Baker, Co-Director of TTUHSC InfantRisk Center says bringing a new baby into the home will expose a pet to a lot of new sights, sounds, and smells and it can be upsetting for your pet. She points out that infants and children younger than 5 years old are more likely to get sick from germs that animals can carry. This is because young children often touch surfaces that may be contaminated with animal feces, and they like to put their hands in their mouths. Objects like pacifiers may fall on dirty surfaces and be placed in an infant’s mouth. Young children are less likely to wash their hands well. Infants and young children are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that animals can carry because their immune systems are still developing.

The CDC recommends that children under 5 years old avoid contact with the following animals:

· Reptiles (lizards, snakes, and turtles)

· Amphibians (frogs, toads, newts, and salamanders)

· Backyard poultry, including baby chicks or ducklings

· Rodents (rats, mice, hamsters, gerbils, and guinea pigs)

Dr. Baker also suggests the following tips to help keep babies protected:

· Always supervise children around animals.

· Never allow children to kiss animals or to put their hands or other objects into their mouths after handling animals.

· Always wash children’s hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching, feeding, or caring for animals or cleaning their habitats. Adults should supervise handwashing for young children.

· Wash your hands before breastfeeding or preparing formula.

· Keep children away from animals while they are eating to prevent the risk of bites or other injuries.

Keep in mind that the pet should be trained BEFORE the baby arrives. So, teach your pet some basic obedience skills to help manage behavior, and start to introduce the pet to new experiences before the baby arrives. When the baby arrives home, make sure there is a positive first interaction. Your dog should have pleasant experiences with your baby right from the start.

The ASPCA has some great information on this topic, but have a conversation with your doctor. This is a common experience for new parents, so talk with doctors, family or friends about best practices. Most importantly, you need to be prepared for this arrival to come with adjustments.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com