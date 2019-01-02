New Year, New Financial Resolutions Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Have the big swings in the stock market shaken Americans from their bull market complacency? Fidelity Investments’® tenth annual New Year Financial Resolutions Study finds the percentage of people committing to make financial resolutions is staging a comeback, with 32 percent of respondents indicating they intend to make a financial resolution for the year ahead, compared to just 27 percent last year, which was an all-time low in the study’s decade-long history.

Encouragingly, respondents’ outlook remains rosy, with 75 percent predicting they will be better off financially in 2019.

For the tenth year running, topping the list of the three most popular financial resolutions for 2019 is saving more money (a median of $200 per month), followed by paying down debt and spending less money.

Ken Hevert, Senior Vice President, Retirement - Fidelity Investments breaks down the findings of this year’s study.

For more information, click here.



