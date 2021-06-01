New WTAMU Executive Chef Discusses Background While Making Easy Love Salad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Julio Rubio and his family didn’t know where Amarillo was nor Canyon.

Now he calls West Texas A&M University home as the new Executive Chef.

A longtime resident of New York, he’s bringing new flavors and flare onto campus. More on his background can be found here.

The recipe below is from Chef Rubio’s cookbook “Cooking with His Love” which you can purchase here.

All Ingredient Can be organic or not personal preference.

2 Fresh Avocados, thinly sliced

2 blood oranges or Grapefruit using only the segment hearts

1 pint of fresh blueberries 1 Cup of fresh strawberries, thinly sliced

1 LB Spring mixed greens

1 Tablespoon of sugar

Half of cup Red wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 cup of Vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon Poppy seed

1. Arrange the avocado. Blood oranges or grapefruit, strawberries, blueberries and spring mix

greens on a cold salad plate.

2. Use a hand blender or a food processor on high speed, combine all ingredients except the oil & Poppy seeds.

3. Gradually add oil in slow, steady stream. Add the poppy seeds last.