AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, unveils one of the most highly anticipated new attractions of the year, AQUAMAN™: Power Wave, on March 11, 2023. The new multi-launch water coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC, is the first of its kind in North America. The ride opens this weekend to park guests just in time for Spring Break and Scream Break.

“It has been a long time coming, but we are now ready to introduce an epic new water coaster to our guests at Six Flags Over Texas,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “Our friends at Mack Rides have created a unique and thrilling experience —the first ride of its kind in North America,” added Douaihy.

AQUAMAN™: Power Wave is the 14th roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas with a state-of-the-art turntable station to maximize number of rides per hour. The launch-style water coaster launches guests in two 20-passenger boats, backward and forward, traveling on more than 2,000 feet of track up two 150-foot towers. It then plunges them 90° facedown at 63 miles per hour. This ultimate experience ends with a massive final plunge through a giant wave of water.

Guests must be 48” in height or taller to ride AQUAMAN™: Power Wave, which operates daily March 11-19, during Spring Break. The new coaster is also open evenings, March 11-18, during Scream Break, an all-new event that provides guests with nighttime rides on a selection of thrilling attractions, two haunted houses, a scare zone, and a freakshow. An additional fee is required for Scream Break. Please visit sixflags.com/overtexas to learn more about events, operating days and hours, park attractions, and how to purchase tickets and passes.

