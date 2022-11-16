AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years.

The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.

For the last 8 years, the toys have been donated to the Amarillo chapter of Toys for Tots. It also provided 1,761 free exams for patients who might otherwise be unable to afford them. “We’re just trying to do our part to give back to the community,” said Dr. Shauna Thornhill, OD, owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists. “There’s no better way to do that than by helping make Christmas merry for kids.” This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 19th.

Both offices located on Grand and Georgia will be collecting toys and performing free eye exams that day. The toy drive has grown each year, becoming a community event including carolers from the West Texas A&M University music department, dancers from The Edge Dance studio, singers from Shellie Stapp Productions, performances from the Caprock Cheerleaders and Caprockettes, sidewalk chalk murals created by the Caprock Art Club, and a visit from Santa Claus. In addition to Wal-Mart generously matching toy donations, several other local and national businesses have contributed everything from toy donations to giveaways to refreshments for participants.

If you or your company are interested in donating, please call us at (806) 372-1977 for more information. To further spread the word and help even more children, a documentary video was created with the help of volunteers.