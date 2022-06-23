This segment is sponsored by Insulet Corporatoin.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), more than 39 million Americans have diabetes. Of those, nearly 1.9 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents.

For people with type 1 diabetes, managing the disease requires daily glucose monitoring and administering life-saving insulin.

Now there is new technology for people living with this condition. In early 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals ages six years and older with type 1 diabetes. Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system that integrates with the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System and a compatible smartphone to automatically adjust insulin and help protect against highs and lows.

Omnipod 5 is designed to make it easier than ever to manage glucose with no multiple daily injections, no tubes, and zero fingersticksto help simplify life with diabetes. The Omnipod 5 System consists of the tubeless Pod enhanced with SmartAdjustTM technology, the Dexcom G6 CGM, and the Omnipod 5 mobile app with its integrated SmartBolus Calculator.