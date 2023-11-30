AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The majority of Americans ages 18 to 34 (80%) currently view themselves as struggling or merely surviving in life, but are optimistic about their future, according to new research from financial services firm Edward Jones. In partnership with Next360 Partners and MarketCast, they set out to define this age group of more than 76 million Americans— ‘GenNext’ — and see what matters most to them across all aspects of their lives.

GenNext represents a life stage known as ’emerging adulthood’ — the next generation of workers, heads of households, consumers and investors with significant decisions to make about their future. The study found that despite having experienced heavy life challenges like the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation and job transitions, they are still an optimistic group.

The study also revealed:

GenNext cited a short-term mindset when it comes to finances, focusing on everyday expenses, budgeting and saving for large purchases. Only one in 10 young adults have paid off college debt, only about half have health insurance and less than a third have life insurance.

Only 20% reported using social media or influencers as sources of financial guidance among the many other perspectives they seek. More than half say they speak with their parents about their finances.

Even though they are the digital generation, 66% of GenNext prefer in-person interactions with their financial advisors.

