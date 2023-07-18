This segment is sponsored by Novartis.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —After being diagnosed with early breast cancer (EBC, Stages I-III), most patients hope for a cure – yet the risk of their cancer coming back is a persistent and lifelong worry after treatment. For many, it is a priority to do everything they can to help minimize the risk of their cancer recurrence, while still living their life to the fullest and being able to enjoy doing the things they love.

In the phase III NATALEE trial, just presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, Novartis ribociclib, in combination with endocrine therapy lowered the risk of cancer recurrence by 25% across a broad population of people diagnosed with Stages II and III hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) EBC, when compared to endocrine therapy alone; while also showing consistent risk reduction across all key subgroups. This treatment, approved as KISQALI® (ribociclib) 200mg tablets for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC). NATALEE evaluated patients at risk of recurrence with Stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC, regardless of nodal involvement. The safety profile of ribociclib was favorable at 400mg, in comparison to the 600mg approved dose indicated for use in MBC patients, with lower rates of symptomatic adverse events (AEs) and limited need for dose modifications when administered up to three years. The most frequently reported AEs of special interest (grade 3 or higher) were neutropenia and liver-related AEs (eg, elevated transaminases).

All Stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC patients, including those with no or limited nodal involvement, are at risk of recurrence, demonstrating the need for improved, well-tolerated treatment options to help at-risk patients prevent their cancer from coming back.

Results from the NATALEE trial have the potential to address unmet needs for a broad population of people with EBC and will be submitted to the FDA before end of year for regulatory review.