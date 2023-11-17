AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Braum’s new Spicy Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger is piled high with Braum’s Pimento Cheese on a juicy beef hamburger patty, a slice of American cheese, pickledjalapeños and hickory-smoked bacon.

The new Crave and Save Combo features Braum’sDouble BBQ Bacon Cheeseburgermadewith two beef hamburger patties topped with pepper jack cheese, pickles, onions, crispy bacon and Head Country barbecue sauce on Braum’s Hawaiian bun. The combo comes with medium fries and a small shake for $8.69. Both options are available for a limited time only.

In addition to the new cheeseburgers, Braum’s holiday ice cream lineup is available in stores now. It features Egg Nog, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Pumpkin and Peppermint Chocolate Chip. The holiday ice creams can be ordered on a cone or as a shake from the ice cream fountain(excluding Peppermint Chocolate Chip). All the holiday flavors are available in three-pint containers from Braum’s FreshMarket.

The ice cream fountain also serves two festive sundaes! The Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie FudgeFancy Sundae. Braum’s Fresh Market offers holiday favorites from Braum’s Bakery, including Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Cranberry Pecan Bagels and freshly baked Dinner Rolls. Plus, you can get delicious, ready-to-bake pies for all your gatherings, including Apple-Cranberry, Pumpkin and Pecan. To skip baking altogether, try a Braum’s ice cream pie. Finally, the holiday season is incomplete without Braum’s Traditional EggNog drink, available in half gallons from the Fresh Market. All the holiday offerings will be available through the end of the year, but some items tend to sell out right before, so it is best to stock up early!