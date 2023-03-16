AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Another great guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast this week. Mary Jane Johnson is the General and Artistic Director for the Amarillo Opera.

Click here to listen to that episode.

A conversation with Mary Jane Johnson, the general and artistic director for Amarillo Opera. Before taking that role a few years ago, she was one of the world’s great dramatic sopranos in the international opera scene. While based in Amarillo, she performed worldwide, from Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera in New York to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. She’s been the subject of a PBS documentary (“Mary Jane Johnson: From the Heart”) and shared a stage with Luciano Pavarotti. In this interview with host Jason Boyett, Johnson shares how she found her way into opera, what it was like performing all over the world, and why she’s so excited about Amarillo Opera’s upcoming performance of “Rigoletto” by Verdi.