AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is a new episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast this week with guest Rosemary Robinson. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Rosemary Robinson, who is believed to be the longest-tenured employee in the history of the City of Amarillo. Rosemary began working for the City in 1973 in a position with the Amarillo Public Library, before quickly taking on an administrative role with the Amarillo Police Department. She has spent the past 50 years working for APD—and doesn’t have current plans to retire. In this episode, she shares with host Jason Boyett how she ended up in Amarillo after growing up in McLean, how her job has changed over the decades, and why she’s found such fulfillment in her work. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty. Get tickets for the Hey Amarillo 300th Episode Live Show on May 5, 2023.

Plus Jason is celebrating his 300th episode of the show with a live podcast event on May 5th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There will be a special mystery guest. You can purchase a ticket for that here.