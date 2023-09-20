AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you have watched the show “Duck Dynasty” you know Phil and Kay Robertson, and you get some insight into their lives during the episodes. The new film “The Blind” shows a more in-depth look into how the pair fell in love, the struggles they went through, what helped them through the hard times, and how they came out better than before.

“Long before Phil Robertson became a reality TV star, he fell in love with Miss Kay and started a family, but his demons threatened to tear their lives apart. Set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana, THE BLIND shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. This stunning cinematic journey chronicles the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it crashing down, and the hope that rose from the ashes to create a foundation for generations to come.”

Studio 4 sat down with Willie and Korie Robertson about what this movie is about, why it’s important to be seen right now, some of their favorite scenes and stories from the movie, and how the story of Phil and Kay has shaped their family and marriage.

This movie is out September 28th in theaters, and that includes Amarillo theaters. Click here for show times and to get tickets.

Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and star of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty.” Robertson has expanded his family companies from a living room operation to a multi-million-dollar enterprise and destination for all things outdoors. He is the executive producer of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and “Buck Commander” on the Outdoor Channel, as well as a New York Times best-selling author of “The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family and Ducks Built a Dynasty,” “American Hunter,” “American Fisherman,” and “American Entrepreneur.” Willie is married to Korie Robertson and is the father of six. Chyron: Producer of The Blind, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, and Son of Phil & Kay Robertson

Korie Robertson is a New York Times best-selling author and star of A&E’s Duck Dynasty. She works in the family business Duck Commander, is co-owner in Tread Lively Productions, and is a writer and speaker passionate about motherhood, adoption, and empowering families around the world. Korie loves doing life with her husband, Willie and their six kids and five grand-babies in their hometown of West Monroe, Louisiana. Writing credits include: The Duck Commander Family: How Faith, Family, and Ducks Built a Dynasty, Duck Commander Devotions for Kids, and Strong and Kind: Raising Kids of Character. CHYRON: Producer of The Blind, New York Times best-selling author and Co-Owner of Tread Lively Productions