AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re approaching the summer months, and for those who are new or expecting moms, they have questions when it comes to protecting themselves and their young children.

Dr. Teresa Baker, TTUHSC Regional Chair OB/GYN and Co-Director of TTUHSC InfantRisk Center has some tips for mom and baby.

Dr. Baker says that sunscreen is safe for pregnant women and should be used because “hormones can cause increase skin pigmentation and skin cancers can be more aggressive during pregnancy due to increased blood supply”.

· Choose broad-spectrum formulas, which block both UVA and UVB rays

· Make sure your sunscreen has an SPF of at least 30.

· Moms-to-be may want to opt for physical sunscreens with active ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Physical or mineral sunscreens are hypoallergenic, making them a good choice for pregnant women with sensitive skin.

Wearing a rashguard, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat will also help protect your skin. It’s smart to cover up or seek shade between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are strongest. And remember to apply your SPF at least 15 minutes before you head outside and reapply at least every two hours, even if you aren’t swimming or sweating.

When it comes to babies and sunscreen, it’s not recommended for babies who are 6 months old or younger. It’s best to keep infants out of the sun during midday and use protective clothing if they have to be in the sun. After that, parents can feel comfortable using a broad spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 15 or higher—keeping in mind that sunscreen wears off. Reapply again if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off. Check the sunscreen’s expiration date. Sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of no more than three years. Its shelf life is shorter if it has been exposed to high temperatures.

What about insect repellants, should we use those? Dr. Baker says in short, yes. Insect repellants containing DEET are safe for children, but you should ALWAYS follow label instructions. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under three years old. It’s also important not to apply insect repellent to child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts or irritated skin. Adults can spray insect repellent onto their hands and then apply to a child’s face.

And remember, the three Ds to keep mosquitos away…

●Drain and mow: Tip, toss and drain water from all containers around property. Adult mosquitoes prefer to rest on weeds and tall vegetation. Residents can reduce the number of areas where adult mosquitoes can find shelter by regularly mowing the lawn. To further reduce adult mosquitoes harboring in vegetation, insecticides may be applied to the lower limbs of shade trees, shrubs and other vegetation. Always read and follow label direction before application.

●Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing while outdoors to prevent mosquito bites.

●Defend: Properly apply an approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.