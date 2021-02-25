New Dietary Guidelines: The AAP Describes What to Feed Your Children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –From the fussiest of eaters, to those who don’t want to eat at all, mealtime for a child can be a lot to digest for any parent.



That’s why Board-Certified Pediatrician, Dr. Candice Jones, is here to help. In interviews on February 24, she’ll share ways to help your child get the best nutrition, and tips to make the process hassle free. She’ll tell you how to introduce healthy foods like dairy, fruits and vegetables that taste great, so children can develop good habits that last a lifetime. She’ll explain the recommended foods for your children and alert you of what should be avoided.

Dr. Jones will also be able to talk about the growing cases of food insecurity during the pandemic, that are impacting child nutrition and health, and what you can do about it.