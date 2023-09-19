AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —“What Happened to Dorien Thomas?”, is the title of a new true crime podcast created by Amarillo-area residents, but also the question that many in the community have been asking since Thomas went missing in 1998.

Previous reporting by Myhighplains.com explains that Thomas was 9 years old, lived in the area of 9th and North Lipscomb and was last seen riding his bike. Decades later, and this case is considered a cold case through the Amarillo Police Department, Thomas listed as a missing person.

While efforts to have his life and legacy commemorated by having a street or park named after Dorien, which you can read about here, there is also interest in this case for “The Macabre Club”. This team consists of Amy Hart, Producer, Editor, and Narrator, Maddisun Fowler, Co-Producer, and Juan Duran, Sound Design and Editor.

They have launched the first of many episodes of their podcast exploring what happened to Dorien Thomas. From interviews with family, friends, and police, this series will not only explore Thomas’ disappearance but also the deaths of Gloria Covington and Linda Jackson.

You can visit the podcast’s Facebook page here to keep up with episodes and new information, and this podcast is available on most platforms like Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Patreon.

If you have any information about any of these cases the team encourages you to contact the Amarillo Police Department’s Cold Case Unit by calling (806) 378-9446.