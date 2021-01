AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Amarillo Eats Organic is a new business in town with one simple goal, give people a place to buy organic produce and food.

This service is available to those in Amarillo, Canyon and Bushland. Charity Godwin says when she moved to Amarillo she saw that the area lacked a lot of organic options and the ones here were more expensive.

For more information or to place an order click here.