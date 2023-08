AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching, and they’re celebrating 100 years of bringing amazing food, events, and talent to the Fairgrounds.

This year they have a few new shows coming to the Fair & Rodeo as well as a beer and wine garden and some new and exciting things regarding the Rodeo.

Make sure to click here for more information and to get your tickets.