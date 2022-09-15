AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — George Jackson isn’t new to the Amarillo area, he’s been in the running for Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony for months.

Now he is officially the 18th Music Director to lead the group. Read more below about him and his vision for the Symphony.

The Amarillo Symphony is also set to celebrate their season opening performance on September 16th & 17th. It will feature renowned New York pianist Jeffrey Biegel in Mozart’s last piano concerto, No. 27 and also presenting Shostakovich’s masterpiece Symphony No. 5. You can purchase tickets for that here.

Don’t forget that season tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase those here.

The Amarillo Symphony proudly announces our 18th Music Director, George Jackson. Jackson was chosen by the Music Director Search Committee, comprised of board members, community representatives, and musicians, led by Jeff Booth.

Jackson is rapidly emerging as a versatile and inquisitive conductor, with a strong podium presence and an intelligent approach to repertoire. Based out of London, England, he is increasingly sought-after as a guest with European orchestras and opera houses, who appreciate his fearless conducting and thorough rehearsal technique.

“When I first conducted the Amarillo Symphony earlier this year, I knew immediately that this was a very special orchestra,” said Maestro Jackson. “I was impressed by their unique curiosity and hunger in their music-making and the possibilities offered by the outstanding Globe-News Center. It excites me how seriously the community of Amarillo takes its orchestra, and I am humbled to have been entrusted with the next chapter, particularly in celebrating the Symphony’s centenary next season. I am incredibly lucky to find a new musical family to call home and look forward to many happy years ahead.”

Alongside his conducting responsibilities, Jackson will drive the Symphony’s artistic vision and musical programming as it transitions into its Centenary year and he will form an integral part of the orchestra’s community outreach efforts.