Nelson McKinney Band Previews Starlight Theater Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –If you haven’t heard of the Nelson McKinney band, you’re missing out.

This talented group of artists is set to perform at the Starlight Theater-Free Music in the Park series put on by Amarillo Parks and Recreation each summer.

Check out their performance with Nelson McKinney and Gary Wayne Thomason.

You can check out their concert Tuesday night (July 13th) starting at 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

The music is free, and there will be food trucks and vendors there as well.

Follow Nelson McKinney on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.