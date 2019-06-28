Negroni Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

It is Negroni Week! This week was launched in 2013 by Imbibe to celebrate the cocktail and raise money for charities around the world. The week has grown from 120 venues to almost 10,000 venues around the world. To date, about $2 million for charitable causes has been raised.

Each venue signs up at negroniweek.com and chooses a charity off of the official charity partner list. The venue then makes an immediate donation to the charity and can return during and after the week to make additional donations. When the week is over, totals from all participating bars is calculated.

You can keep up with the Negroni Week action on Imbibe’s Instagram and Twitter @imbibe. Also, follow the #NegroniWeek hashtag and make yourself a drink.

Negroni Ingredients:

Campari

Gin

Vermouth

