AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During the Christmas season this was a recipe that was going viral because it was delicious, unique, and was easy to make.

Now we’re adapting the Christmas Crack recipe into a Valentine’s Day recipe.

Ingredients

-1c unsalted butter

-1c brown sugar

-1 sleeve of saltine crackers

-11oz white chocolate chips

-red and pink candy melts

-sprinkles

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 325 degrees

-Line pan with foil, then line with saltine crackers

-Melt butter and brown sugar on medium heat, bring to a boil and boil for 5-6 minutes stirring occassionally

-Pour mixture over crackers, bake for 8 minutes

-Melt chocolate chips and candy melts

-Pour melted chocolate chips over the top of the cracker/caramel/toffee mixture

-Drizzle candy melts over the top

-Top with sprinkles

-Let cool completely, then break apart