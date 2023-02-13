AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During the Christmas season this was a recipe that was going viral because it was delicious, unique, and was easy to make.
Now we’re adapting the Christmas Crack recipe into a Valentine’s Day recipe.
Ingredients
-1c unsalted butter
-1c brown sugar
-1 sleeve of saltine crackers
-11oz white chocolate chips
-red and pink candy melts
-sprinkles
Instructions
-Preheat oven to 325 degrees
-Line pan with foil, then line with saltine crackers
-Melt butter and brown sugar on medium heat, bring to a boil and boil for 5-6 minutes stirring occassionally
-Pour mixture over crackers, bake for 8 minutes
-Melt chocolate chips and candy melts
-Pour melted chocolate chips over the top of the cracker/caramel/toffee mixture
-Drizzle candy melts over the top
-Top with sprinkles
-Let cool completely, then break apart