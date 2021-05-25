NBC’s The Wall to Host Red Nose Day Special

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chris Hardwich is the host of NBC’s The Wall, and he’s also a long time supporter of Red Nose Day.

This started many years ago when comics and celebrities wondered how they could make a difference and help out kids across the country.

Due to the pandemic the normal Red Nose Day event cannot happen, but Hardwick and the network are hosting a special episode of The Wall on May 27th.

The special episode of The Wall is coming up on May 27th at 7 p.m. CT.

To get caught up on the show or for more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss