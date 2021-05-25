NBC’s The Wall to Host Red Nose Day Special

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chris Hardwich is the host of NBC’s The Wall, and he’s also a long time supporter of Red Nose Day.

This started many years ago when comics and celebrities wondered how they could make a difference and help out kids across the country.

Due to the pandemic the normal Red Nose Day event cannot happen, but Hardwick and the network are hosting a special episode of The Wall on May 27th.

