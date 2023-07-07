This segment is sponsored by the United States Tour Operators Association.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to the Summer Travel Survey & Trends 2023 report by The Vacationer, a whopping 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer and 42% of Americans are planning to travel more this summer compared to last. With a vast array of destinations and styles of vacations available, how can travelers save much-valued time and money in navigating the where, how, when and even why of planning a vacation? In this interview, Terry Dale, president & CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) will discuss the uptick in summer travel and current travel trends. He can also share the benefits of booking a guided tour as well as offer up some ‘off the beaten path’ destinations to plan your next adventure!
TERRY’S TRAVEL TRENDS INCLUDE:
- OFF THE BEATEN PATH ITINERARIES – Unique destinations like Türkiye are growing in popularity. Türkiye welcomed 51.4 million visitors in 2022, making it one of the world’s most prominent travel destinations. Apart from its successful figures, Türkiye is also a pioneer country in sustainable tourism and started a nationwide sustainable tourism program in 2022. Tour operators like Collette bring guests off the beaten path to secret hideaways like Dalyan, a relaxing riverbank town connected to the Mediterranean Sea and filled with local charm.
- CULTURE IS IN – Countries such as Malta offer thousands of years of intriguing history. Malta, a Mediterranean Archipelago with three sister islands, Malta, Gozo and Comino, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state. Club Adventures’ Malta tour offers exceptional culinary experiences, and visits to local craft villages so that you’re fully immersed in the culture.
- SIMPLE SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL – Zagreb is a Croatian city of delightful contrasts – it is both young and old, cosmopolitan, and alternative, a mix of Austro-Hungarian and modern architecture, bursting with over 30 museums, 30 theaters, and many galleries and festivals. Tour operators like Intrepid Travel work with locally owned and operated accommodations in Zagreb, which helps support the local economy and provides authentic experiences for travelers. Itineraries often include visits to local artisans, like Radiceva and Tkalciceva Street, and Ilica, where travelers can learn about traditional crafts like embroidery, pottery and woodworking while also supporting small, local businesses.