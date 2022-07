AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jim Womack is the Executive Director of Family Support Services. This organization helps the community in many ways by providing resources for those dealing with domestic violence, sexual violence, and mental health issues.

Womack speaks with Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast about how he ended up in Amarillo, his recent personal battle and having to lead a group of people through a pandemic and a building fire.

Click here to listen to this week’s episode.