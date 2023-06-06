AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Natural Grocers has moved! The store is opening up their doors at the new location on June 8th.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., but you can join them well before that for a check presentation for the Cornerstone Outreach Center, which benefits every time you use a reusable bag to shop.

They will also have a ribbon cutting at 8:20 a.m. and then there is a tour and goody bags for those who go into the store after 8:30 a.m. as well as mystery gift cards to the first 150 customers in line.