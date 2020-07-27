July 24th marked National Tequila Day. People have been making tequila for centuries.
In Mexico, the law protects the production of tequila to certain regions. If it’s made anywhere outside these regions it cannot be called tequila.
Rich Fleetwood shows us three simple tequila recipes including the classic margarita, the paloma, and the ranch water.
National Tequila Day
Three easy recipes to make any day of the week
July 24th marked National Tequila Day. People have been making tequila for centuries.