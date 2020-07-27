National Tequila Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Peddler Show is making a stop in Amarillo from July 24th through the 26th at the Amarillo Civic Center.This event brings together a unique number of vendors selling things like clothing, jewelry, furniture and food.

The Peddler Show is taking every precaution to protect those who attend this weekend including requiring people to wear a mask and purchase tickets online.