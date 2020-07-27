National Tequila Day

Studio 4

Three easy recipes to make any day of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

July 24th marked National Tequila Day. People have been making tequila for centuries.
In Mexico, the law protects the production of tequila to certain regions. If it’s made anywhere outside these regions it cannot be called tequila.
Rich Fleetwood shows us three simple tequila recipes including the classic margarita, the paloma, and the ranch water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss