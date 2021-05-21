National Strawberries & Cream Day

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –May 21st is celebrated for a lot of reasons, one of them being National Strawberries & Cream Day.

Click here for the recipe to the layered strawberry angel food cake.

Click here for the recipe to the frose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss