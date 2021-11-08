AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a chance to recognize the philanthropic efforts of organizations in our area.

The National Philanthropy Day Luncheon is coming up on November 17th from 11:30 a.m. in the Heritage Room at the Amarillo Civic Center.

This year’s keynote speaker is Lynne Twist, author of “The Soul of Money”.

Click here for tickets, and you can read Lynne Twist’s autobiography from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter‘s website.

Lynne Twist is the founder of the Soul of Money Institute and author of the best-selling, award- winning book “The Soul of Money: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Life.”Over the past 40 years Lynne has worked with over 100,000 people in 50 countries in the arenas of fundraising with integrity, conscious philanthropy, strategic visioning and having a healthy relationship with money. Her clients include: Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, the International Unity Church, Charles Schwab, United Way, The National Black theater of Harlem, Harvard University and others.A sought-after speaker, she has presented for the United Nations Beijing Women’s Conference, State of the World Forum, Synthesis Dialogues with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Governor’s Conference on California Women, among others.A recognized global visionary, Ms. Twist has been an advisor to the Desmond Tutu Foundation, and The Nobel Women’s Initiative. Lynne is the recipient of numerous prestigious honors, including the “Woman of Distinction” award from the United Nations.Lynne is a co-founder of The Pachamama Alliance — a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower indigenous people of the Amazon rainforest to preserve their lands and culture. In addition, Lynne serves on a number of nonprofit boards including the Fetzer Institute, The Institute of Noetic Sciences, Bioneers, Conscious Capitalism and Women’s Earth Alliance.From working with Mother Teresa in Calcutta to the refugee camps in Ethiopia and the threatened rainforests of the Amazon, Lynne’s on-the-ground work has brought her a deep understanding of the social tapestry of the world and the historical landscape of the times we are living in.