National Philanthropy Day honors local fundraisers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Fundraising professionals build relationships and connect donors to the causes and projects that have the most meaning for them.
We have a local group of those fine folks and they are coming together to honor some of our area’s most valuable contributors.
Two members of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Haley Bell and Peyton Bivins, have more information.
Honoring:
- Outstanding Large Business
- Caviness Beef Packers
- Outstanding Philanthropist
- Bobby & Carol Cooper
- Outstanding Fundraising Event
- DWC Spring Luncheon
- Impact in Philanthropy
- Alan Armstrong
- Spirit of Philanthropy
- David Woodburn
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
- Jason Herrick
- Outstanding Community Service Organization
- United Way Moore County
- Outstanding Foundation
- Garrison Family Foundation
- Outstanding Small Business
- Axigent Technologies Group