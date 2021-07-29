National Milk Chocolate Day Combined with S’mores

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Milk chocolate is the most popular and most used chocolate choice, so why not combine milk chocolate with a summer-time treat?

Here are the two recipes made today.

S’mores Bars

INGREDIENTS

2 Cups graham cracker crumbs

8-12 Tablespoons butter melted

½ Cup powdered sugar

4 Hershey Chocolate Bar use 4.4 ounce bars(23oz bag of milk chocolate chips)

1 package mini marshmallows

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease 9×13 pan with non-stick butter spray.

In a medium size bowl mix graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar and butter with a spoon (see note below regarding the melted butter and the crust).

Place mixture in the bottom of the baking pan. Distribute the mixture evenly and press down and firmly with your fingers to “pack it” along the bottom and sides of the pan.

Place in oven and bake for approx. 5-8 minutes (just until sides begin to get a bit golden brown) NOTE: Crust will harden as it cools.

Remove from oven and let cool.

Lay the Hershey bars on top of the graham cracker mixture – covering up all of the graham cracker as completely as possible.

Place in oven for approx. 3 minutes (until chocolate just begins to melt and gets shiny)

Let cool for 1-2 min.

Place marshmallows on top of the chocolate – pack them in their closely next to each other.

Turn oven to “broil” – put pan into oven and STARE at them! They only need to be in there for about 2 minutes. BUT, every oven is different! Watch them like a hawk or they will burn and set on fire (I am not kidding here – learn from my experience!!) As soon as they begin to brown, take them out of the oven.

Let them cool completely (after they initially cooled, I place them in the refrigerator to set even more – this will make them easier to cut)

Cut and serve – (tip: they can get really sticky to cut, warm a sharp knife under hot water, dry it off and immediately slice them – you may want to repeat this if the knife starts to get sticky!)

NOTES

Note on crust: When adding the melted butter to the crust, some people find that there is too much butter and it pools in the mixture. My recommendation is to slowly add the butter and mix it in a little at a time until your mixture looks like the picture in the post above.If it does not look like the photo below and you are finding your butter is pooling or it is too wet, you should add some additional graham cracker crumbs and powdered sugar to achieve the consistency as pictured.The graham crackers that you use absorb differently and this will determine how much butter you will want to add. You want the mixture to be moist, but not wet.The butter should not pool, but the mixture should stick together when you press it into the pan for the crust

Cutting Tips:Before cutting them, put them in the refrigerator for a few minutes.The marshmallows can get very sticky and can make it difficult to cut, but this, paired with a sharp, warm knife (run it under warm/hot water and dry it off) will make them easier to cut.

NUTRITION

Calories: 192kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 26mg | Sodium: 160mg | Potassium: 22mg | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 275IU | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 0.5mg

S’mores In a Jar

Ingredients

4 Hershey’s bars, roughly chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup marshmallow fluff

16 Honey Maid Graham cracker squares

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Jet Puffed Mini Marshmallows for topping

Instructions

In a saucepan, heat the heavy cream until bubbles start to form on the side, about 2 minutes.Add the chopped chocolate to a medium sized bowl and pour the hot heavy cream on top. Let it sit for a minute and then whisk until smooth. Reserve.Process the graham crackers until finely crumbed. Add the melted butter and pulse a few times until the mixture resembles wet sand. Reserve.To assemble the s’mores in a jar, start by adding 1/4 of the Graham cracker mixture to the bottom of the mason jars. Then add 1/4 of the marshmallow fluff, 1/4 of the chocolate ganache and finish off my topping with mini marshmallows.

Using a cooking torch, toast the marshmallows until browned and serve!

Notes

If you don’t own a torch, just line the marshmallows in a baking sheet and put them under the broiler until toasted.