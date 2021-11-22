National Diabetes Month: What You Need to Know

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —November is National Diabetes Month, and more than 34 million Americans have either type 1 or 2.

That number doesn’t count how many Americans are pre-diabetic and don’t know it.

Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems is bringing awareness to Diabetes and the classes they offer for those who have it.

NWTHS has a diabetes awareness class each month, with the next one coming up on December 14th, January 11th and January 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to learn more or register for a class.