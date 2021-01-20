National Days: Cheese Lover’s & Buttercrunch Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Today we’re celebrating a few delicious and cheese national days.

Buttercrunch is a sweet treat of toffe, chocolate and almonds.

Here is the recipe and instruction for Buttercrunch:

¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted and chopped

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 ¼ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

½ cup unsalted butter, cut in pieces

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking soda

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350. Toast almonds for 5 minutes until fragrant and golden brown. Set aside. For thin toffee, lightly coat a 10 x 15 lipped cookie sheet or baking pan with cooking spray. For thicker toffee pieces, use a 9 x 13 sheet or pan. Alternatively, you can use a silpat mat and just eyeball your desired thickness (this is my preferred method.) In a heavy bottom saucepan, add light brown sugar, unsalted butter, corn syrup and water. Stir to combine over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover with lid for 1 minute to wash any sugar residue off the sides of the pan. Uncover and clip on candy thermometer. Cook the candy mixture without stirring until temperature reaches 285°F. Remove from heat immediately. Add vanilla extract and baking soda. Stir vigorously for about 10 turns of the spatula and immediately pour over prepared baking sheet or pan. Using the non-stick spatula, spread the toffee evenly over the surface. Work quickly to spread the toffee, it will set within 30 seconds. While the toffee is still warm, sprinkle evenly with milk chocolate chips and allow the heat from the toffee to melt the chips, about 1 to 2 minutes. Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the toffee. Top with almond pieces while chocolate is still warm. Place the pan in the refrigerator until buttercrunch is firm, about 15-20 minutes. Turn out onto a cutting board, using a sharp knife cut into slightly larger than ‘bite-sized’ pieces or break apart with your hands.

And for National Cheese Lover’s Day you can get ay of your favorite cheeses. Some vary in their flavor, texture or origin.

Here are the ingredients and directions to make the Broiled Feta Cheese:

* Authentic feta cheese (not crumbled)

* 1 tbspoon of olive oil

* oregano

Method

1. Preheat the broiler to become very hot (500F). Place the rack close to the broiler’s heat.

2. Cut the feta cheese into a 1 inch thick, long rectangle (if not already cut as such).

3. Cut a square piece of aluminum foil, fold it in two, and then shape the edges vertically with your hands (in essence, shape it a small oven dish out of the foil).

4. Place the cheese on the foil. Pour the olive oil on top of the cheese and then use your finger to spread it evenly. Pour a generous amount of oregano on top of that too.

5. Place in the oven and broil for a few minutes, until golden brown. Serve hot with crackers. No need to remove the aluminum foil.