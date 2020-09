AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Keep Amarillo Clean, the AAYC Community Center and Babji Yalamanchili are all teaming up to host the 2020 National Clean-Up Day in Amarillo.

On September 19th, community members, volunteers, and students staff and parents from Amarillo schools will go around and clean up areas of town.

Because of Covid-19 organizers are encouraging people to wear a mask and keep six feet apart if possible.

