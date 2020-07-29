AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wings and beer, talk about a match made in heaven.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s offering BOGO wings on this National Chicken Wing Day.

When it comes to buffalo wings, Brandi Escoto says pair the mild buffalo wings with a Pilsner. For medium buffalo wings, pair it with an American Pale Ale. For those eating hot buffalo wings pair it with an American IPA.

BBQ flavored wings are probably the go-to favorite for both adults and children. Brandi suggests pairing these with a Belgian style Dark Ale.

Garlic wings can be mixed with many other flavors, but it pairs perfectly with a Lager beer.

On average Americans will eat 100 million pounds of wings each year.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is open for business and ready to serve up wings or any other item on their menu.

