AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’ve ever been to Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast, you know how beautiful the wedding venue and boutique hotel is, and it’s surrounded by the beautiful Palo Duro Canyon.

Nate Green, owner and operator of the business speaks with Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast about running it with his wife, and about life before moving to the Amarillo area.

A conversation with Nate Green, who owns and operates Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast with his wife, Liz. This historic property, located south of Amarillo in the Village of Palisades, is a wedding venue and boutique hotel, and Nate and Liz both have hospitality backgrounds. Before coming to this area, he worked in restaurants at a ski resort in Colorado and served as a diesel mechanic and snow-maker. He explains to host Jason Boyett how his career journey led him to the Panhandle, what makes Starlight special, and why he feels a deep connection to Texas and the western mystique. This episode is sponsored by Leslie Massey/Farmer’s Insurance and Attorney Dean Boyd.