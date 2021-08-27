NAMI Chief Medical Officer Details Results of New Study

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The pandemic took a major toll on every living thing, and it was especially hard for those who battle a mental health condition like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and so many others.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness recently did a study on the pandemic’s impact on people and their families.

Below are resources where you can find help. Click here for our local NAMI affiliate.

Website:https://nami.org • Call the NAMI Helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI, or, in a crisis, text “NAMI” to 741741

About NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Through its alliance of more than 600 local Affiliates and 48 State Organizations, NAMI works to educate, advocate, listen, and lead to improve the lives of people with mental illness and their loved ones. “You Are Not Alone.”

About Ken Duckworth, MD

Ken Duckworth’s journey into psychiatry started when he was a boy growing up with a dad who experienced severe bipolar disorder. His father was loving, kind and periodically quite ill, hospitalized for months at a time. Ken became a psychiatrist in part to help his father. He is very fortunate to serve as the Chief Medical Officer for NAMI and to be part of this remarkable community. Ken is double-board certified in adult and child/adolescent psychiatry and has completed a forensic psychiatry fellowship. His upcoming book, You Are Not Alone, is a guide to manage mental health challenges.He is triple board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult, Child and Adolescent, and Forensic Psychiatry and has extensive experience in the public health arena. Dr. Duckworth is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor at Harvard University Medical School and an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Boston University School of Public Health, and he has served as a board member of the American Association of Community Psychiatrists.