My Hope Springs – Pineapple Orange Streusel Coffee Cake

Vivian Cockrell
Pineapple Orange Streusel Coffee Cake
Ingredients
Topping/Filling:
(I will premixed for sake of time and show / discuss on air)
1 Cup Brown Sugar – packed
1 Cup All Purpose Flour
1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
1 Stick Unsalted Butter – softened
2 oz. pkg. Almond Slivers
Coffee Cake: (Mixed on air)
1 ½ Cups Granulated Sugar
¾ Cup Butter – softened
1 ½ tsp. Vanilla
3 Eggs
1 Cup Sour Cream
8 ¼ oz. Crushed Pineapple
1 Pkg. Hope Springs Orange Julep Dip Mix
3 Cups All Purpose Flour
1 ½ tsp. Baking Powder
1 ½ tsp. Baking Soda
¾ tsp. Salt
Light Brown Glaze: (Made on Air)
¼ Cup Butter
2 Cups Powdered Sugar
1 tsp. Vanilla
2 TBLS Milk
Local places to find products:
Eads Meat Market – Bell & Hillside
Will be set up at the Christmas Round UP show at the Civic Center South Exhibit Hall on November 1st – 3rd.
Or online at: www.My-Hope-Springs.com